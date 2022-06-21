CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.25 on Monday. CLP has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.