6,608 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,194,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

