Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.