1,036 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.39 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

