Ascent Group LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GEL opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

