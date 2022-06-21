Walleye Capital LLC Sells 12,741 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $889,000.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

