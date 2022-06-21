The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

