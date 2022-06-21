Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,573 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 263,117 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,930,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 122,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,569,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 525,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

