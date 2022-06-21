Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

