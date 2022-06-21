Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

