Quent Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

WM stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

