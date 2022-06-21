61,950 Shares in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCX stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

