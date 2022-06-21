Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

