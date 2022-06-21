Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period.
Shares of GLDM opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14.
