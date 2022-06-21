Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

