Quent Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Crane by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Crane stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

