Quent Capital LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

