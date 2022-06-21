Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 724 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

