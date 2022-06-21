292 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

