Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,087 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

