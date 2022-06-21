BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Insider Andrew Baxter Purchases 100,000 Shares

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,805.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.28.
BirdDog Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
