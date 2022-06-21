Quent Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

