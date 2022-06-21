Quent Capital LLC Buys New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

