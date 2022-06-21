Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 862 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNT stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

