Quent Capital LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

