Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 256 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE LEA opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

