Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 141 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,850 shares of company stock worth $40,732,523. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.