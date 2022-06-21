Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 141 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,850 shares of company stock worth $40,732,523. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
