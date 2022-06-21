Pivotal Systems Co. (ASX:PVS) Insider Peter McGregor Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Systems Co. (ASX:PVS – Get Rating) insider Peter McGregor bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,500.00 ($14,930.56).
Pivotal Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pivotal Systems Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the semiconductor industry in Asia and North America. Its platform includes gas flow controller product lines that provide real-time monitoring and control of the critical parameters difficult to control in wafer processing.
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.