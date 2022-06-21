Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Andrew Stobart Purchases 2,500 Shares

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,495.00 ($12,149.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Korvest

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in hot dip galvanizing, sheet metal fabrication, manufacture of cable and pipe support systems and fittings, and design and assembly of access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production.

