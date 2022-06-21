Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Andrew Stobart Purchases 2,500 Shares

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,495.00 ($12,149.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.
About Korvest (Get Rating)
