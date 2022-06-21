Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Michael (Mike) Davis Buys 60,277 Shares of Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Davis purchased 60,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,441.77 ($9,334.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Felix Group

Felix Group Holdings Ltd develops and sells cloud-based SaaS solutions for contractors and vendors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers solutions in the areas of vendor management, procurement schedule, sourcing, contract, and vendor marketplace and information services. It primarily provides Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

