Quent Capital LLC Invests $49,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

