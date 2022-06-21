Michael Curt Scholz Acquires 101,000 Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz purchased 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,221.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,660,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,889.89.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 42,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 25,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 65,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,398.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 48,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,790.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 48,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 58,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$7,540.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 52,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 50,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 35,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,970.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 24,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

Shares of USS stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

