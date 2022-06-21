Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at C$83,935.79.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$226.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

