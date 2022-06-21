Insider Buying: Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Insider Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Chapman purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,560.00 ($34,416.67).
The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Black Cat Syndicate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Black Cat Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Cat Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.