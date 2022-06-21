High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Purchases 4,300 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,049.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,049.10.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

HLF stock opened at C$12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.26.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. Research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

