HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given a $255.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.18.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $173.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $169.13 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.