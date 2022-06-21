Insider Buying: Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Insider Acquires 115,000 Shares of Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT – Get Rating) insider Paul Reid acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$66,930.00 ($46,479.17).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.
About Volpara Health Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Volpara Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volpara Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.