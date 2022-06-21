Insider Buying: Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Insider Acquires 115,000 Shares of Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT – Get Rating) insider Paul Reid acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$66,930.00 ($46,479.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

About Volpara Health Technologies (Get Rating)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics software products in New Zealand. The company offers Volpara Analytics, a software that optimize breast cancer screening operations; Volpara Live, which provides instant patient-based image quality feedback; Volpara Lung, a patient management software that streamlines lung screening workflow; and Volpara Patient Hub, a customizable mammography reporting and patient communications software.

