CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

