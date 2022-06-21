Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26.
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 6.0799998 EPS for the current year.
Interfor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
