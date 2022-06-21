Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 67,233 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 67,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,377.42 ($58,595.43).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 133,910 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,530.06 ($117,729.21).

On Thursday, May 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 60,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,451.10 ($54,479.93).

On Friday, May 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 11,011 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,314.30 ($9,940.49).

On Thursday, April 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 49,511 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,849.63 ($45,728.91).

On Thursday, April 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 489 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$635.21 ($441.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

