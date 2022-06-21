Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Buys C$89,982.87 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23.
TSE:SAP opened at C$27.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.64. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.
Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.