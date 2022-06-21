Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Buys C$89,982.87 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23.

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.64. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

