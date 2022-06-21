Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

