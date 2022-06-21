Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

