Quent Capital LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

