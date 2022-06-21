Quent Capital LLC Invests $55,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

