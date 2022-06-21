Quent Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

