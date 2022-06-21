Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

