Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

