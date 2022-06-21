Quent Capital LLC Takes $57,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 497 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,848 shares of company stock worth $14,967,859. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

