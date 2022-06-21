Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 429 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

